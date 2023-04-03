MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Darrell Dawson died Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2023
Darrell was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Chadron to Evert Dawson and Elayne (Carr) Castillo. He was raised on a ranch in Springview by his grandparents, George H. R. and Josephine (Dillon) Carr, whom he lovingly regarded as his true parents.
Darrell attended high school in Springview, graduating from Keya Paha County High School in 1963. After graduation, he went to Denver for mechanic school and also rodeoed, riding bulls and broncs. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1965, serving in Vietnam on the USS Forrestal.
Upon his discharge in October 1967, he reunited with and proposed to his high school sweetheart, Margo Nilson. They were married two months later on Dec. 29 in Gregory, S.D. Darrell loved ranching. He and Margo bought their ranch in 1972. His daughter and son were born while living there.
Because of an accident, he was forced to change his occupation. He went back to school and was certified as a medical laboratory technician from Mid Plains Community College in 1978. He received his bachelor’s in business administration from Chadron State College in 1980. He worked as a hospital administrator in Bassett and, in 1986, moved to Madison and worked as the city administrator.
He served as an EMT and an EMT instructor in Madison. He was awarded Madison EMT of the Year in 1989.
Darrell was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was baptized at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte and was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. He loved woodworking and working with leather and was active in the American Legion for over 50 years.
He is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Margo Ann; children Lynn Dawson Miller of Madison, Grant Darrell and Sarah Amber Dawson of Omaha; granddaughter Abigail Lynn Miller of Columbia, Mo.; sister Beverly Ann Medeiros of Bullhead City, Ariz.; and half-siblings Judi (Ernie) Drouin of Ventura, Calif., Pamela (Bill) Lehtonen of Ventura and John David Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
