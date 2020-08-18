WAYNE — A celebration of life for Darrell Allvin, 64, Wayne, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bressler Park in Wayne.
He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
Inquiries can be made with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Darrell Allvin, 64, Wayne, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bressler Park in Wayne.
He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
Inquiries can be made with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Darrell Allvin, 64, Wayne, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bressler Park in Wayne.
MADISON — Private services for Betty L. Ray, 90, Madison, will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Plainview in Plainview.
STANTON — Services for Rosemary Peyton, 75, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, of rural Center will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Daniel D. Moler Sr., 65, of Battle Creek will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Norfolk Church of Christ.
WINSIDE — Graveside services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. Military rites will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry G. “Huck” Starkel, 81, Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites by American Leg…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Joseph Finn and Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites …
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-