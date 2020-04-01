Darrel Timperley

NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for Darrel L. Timperley, 86, of Norfolk were held Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, with military rites provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard. A celebration of life for Darrel will be announced at a later date.
He died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas.
1934-2020
Darrel Lloyd Timperley was born March 9, 1934, in Stanton County to Lloyd and Evelyn (Theil) Timperley. After Darrel’s education in rural Stanton County, he enlisted in the United States Army on April 22, 1954, where he served in the Korean War. After serving his country, he was honorably discharge on Feb. 14, 1956. Darrel came back to Madison County where he purchased the family farm near Norfolk and started Timperley Produce.
As a third generation farmer, Darrel spent the next 60 years running a successful produce business where he sold his crops locally, regionally and nationally to numerous grocery chains. Additionally, he sold his produce at a number of roadside stands in Norfolk, Omaha, Lincoln and across many farmer’s markets in the area.
He raised cattle and was a member of the American Angus Association. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post 16, Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 3611, St. John’s Lutheran Church and VFW Post 1644 of Norfolk, where you would catch him every now and then “cuttin a rug.”
In his later years, Darrel enjoyed his winters in Edinburg, along with many adventures with family and friends to Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida. He was still actively farming and was a staple at the weekly Norfolk Farmer’s Market.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Carol Timperley of Norfolk; daughter Lori Hahn of Aurora, Ill.; daughter Tami Dozler (Randy) of Petersburg; son Doug Timperley of Lincoln; daughter Jodi Jacobsmeier (Jason) of Omaha; sister Joyce Fisher of Omaha; sister Lois Stover (Tom) of Fremont; sister-in-law Polly Timperley of Norfolk; stepdaughters Amy Allen (Jim Beck) of Norfolk, Abby Allen of Kennard and Ann Allen (Chris Schumacher) of Kennard; grandchildren Michael Thomas (Faith) of Lincoln, Nikki Thomas (Frank Gomez) of Omaha, Camryn and Luke Jacobsmeier of Omaha, Andrew Allen of Blair; three great-grandchildren, Frankie, Hazel and Hayden; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Darrel also leaves behind many dear friends and best buddy, Toby.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; brother Rance Timperley; and grandsons Donnie Thomas and Brady Hahn.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Norfolk VFW Post 1644, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk or S.M.I.L.E. in Madison.
