Darrel Puls

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Darrel E. Puls, 84, Cotter, Ark., will be at the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services of Mountain Home, Ark.
He died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
1935-2020
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben E. and Rose (Miller) Puls.
Darrel is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Ramona) Puls, Darwin (Deanna) Puls and Dallas (Jan) Puls; and his children, Patricia (Robert) McColl, Linda (Terrance) McGuire, Dr. Charles (DeAnna) Puls and Kurt (Maribel) Puls. He is the proud grandfather of Julia, Lindsay, Caleb, Andrew, Tim, Cayden, Sarah, Lilybell, Brynna, Lucy, Wyatt and Woodrow. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends, including Almayrene Reinthaler.
He was born and raised in Hoskins. He raised his children in Elmhurst, Ill., and retired to Cotter in 2002.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
