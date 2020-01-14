Darrel Lyon

MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW.Post 5763.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

He died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens Nursing Home in Fremont.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1934-2020

Darrel Dean was born May 2, 1934, to Harry Raymond and Betty Valeria (Hetrick) Lyon in Madison. In 1952, he graduated from Madison High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator from 1953 to 1955.

On July 10, 1953, Darrel married Marilyn Ann Schwartz in Elko, Nev. The couple were blessed with four children: Michael, Gary, Julie and Janie.

Darrel worked in the lumber business his entire adult life. He managed lumber yards in Flandreau, S.D., Laurel, Homer and Madison for Great Plains Supply Company.

Starting in 1985, he owned and operated his own lumber company, Lyon Brother’s Lumber Company, until his retirement.

Darrel was active in city government: he served as the mayor of Homer for eight years and the mayor of Madison for 10 years. Also, he served both as commander and adjutant of the American Legion in Homer and Madison.

In Madison, Darrel participated on various boards, including Taylor Creek Golf Club, Countryside Home and Madison Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his children, Michael Lyon (Katrina Grabbe) of Omaha, Julie (Dave) Grimm of Fremont and Janie Lyon of Homer; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; his brothers, David (Linda) Lyon of Sequim, Wash., and Don Lyon (Gloria Gersdorf) of Des Moines, Iowa; his sisters, Patricia Lyon of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ramona Enstrom of Dubuque, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Marilyn; his son, Gary; his grandson, Corey Lyon; and his brothers, Leroy Lyon, Bruce Lyon, Larry Lyon and Roger Lyon.

Memorials will be directed to MJR Foundation — Madison Library Project.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW.Post 5763.

