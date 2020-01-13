Darrel Lyon

MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
He died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens Nursing Home in Fremont.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.