WAYNE — Graveside services for Darrel Heier, 82, Wayne, will be Tuesday, June 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. A time will be announced later. Military rites will be conducted.
No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
1938-2020
Darrel Dean Heier was born on May 19, 1938, on a farm in Wayne County to Fred Heier Jr. and Lena (Bartling) Heier. He died peacefully at his home on June 8, 2020, ending his seven-year battle with cancer.
Darrel attended country school, and he graduated from Wayne High School in 1956. After high school, Darrel served in the U.S. Army at the missile base at Franklin Lakes, N.J. He then attended Wayne State College, earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary business and economics education and later a master’s degree in educational administration.
More importantly, Darrel met the love of his life, Elizabeth Jones, at Wayne State.
Betty and Darrel were married in Omaha on June 18, 1961. Darrel and Betty have two sons, Tod (Suzie) of Columbus and Tim (Danelle) of Bloomington, Ill.
Darrel’s life was one of service. He retired in 1998 after 34 years of teaching. He did take a two-year break from teaching and worked as the sales manager for Roy Hurd Ford Mercury in Wayne.
After his teaching career, Darrel attended Northeast Community College and earned his CDL. He remained “semi retired” until 2013.
Outside of work, Darrel served his community as a member of the Wayne City Council for 16 years. He also served on the Civil Service Commission.
Darrel was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He was an usher for many years, a member of the church council, building committee and served a term as council president. He was a confirmation mentor and also served as a Stephen Minister.
Darrel loved to spend time with his family, including his boys and grandchildren, aunts and uncles, as well as generations of nieces and nephews. He loved to watch them participate in sports, music and school events.
Darrel was blessed with a great sense of adventure, and his teaching spirit came through as he taught many to hunt, fish, water ski, play baseball, basketball, volleyball, wrestle, cycle, etc. He went on two mission trips to Tanzania, attended Husker football games, completed the BRAN Ride five times and made many trips to visit relatives all across the country.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law S. E. and A. June Jones; brothers-in-law Allen Jones, David Lebsock and Rowan Wiltse; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Heier.
He is survived by his spouse, Betty; sons Tod (Suzie) and Tim (Danelle); grandchildren: Casey (Jolie), Connor, Joe, Josh and Lanie; great-granddaughter, Hadley; as well as his brothers, the Rev. Harlan Heier and Byron (Barbara) Heier; sister Twila Wiltse; brothers-in-law George (Cindy) and Ralph (Gail) Jones; sisters-in-law Carollyn Lebsock, Donna Petersen and Phyllis (Jim) Spethman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to the Heier family for later designation.