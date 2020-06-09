Darrel Heier

WAYNE — Services for Darrel D. Heier, 82, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Wayne.
CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Joshua Taylor, 46, Niobrara, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Ponka Cemetery in rural Niobrara.
LINCOLN — Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.
FLORENCE — Services for Steven G. Pochop Sr., 63, Florence, Ala., formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, were Tuesday at the Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Burial was in Greenview Memorial Park.
BUTTE — Private services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the parish cemetery in Butte.