Darrel Grothe

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Darrel D. Grothe, 84, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Current health measures will be followed.
He died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Born Sept. 20, 1936, Darrel is survived by his children, Robin Karel of Platte Center and Rodney Grothe of Norfolk. He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Harriet (Signor) Grothe; a daughter, Wanda Hoffart; his sisters, Vera Baer and Gladys Behnke; and a brother, Arnold Grothe.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in memory of Harriet.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.