WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Darrel Dean Gilliland was born Feb. 1, 1940, to Ward and Agnes Gilliland in College Springs, Iowa. He moved to Wayne in 1943. He attended rural school through eighth grade and graduated from Wayne High School in 1957. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years. After the service, he returned to Wayne and began farming.
Darrel was united in marriage to Doris Hammer on July 29, 1962. They had four children. Darrel continued farming until he retired in 2009, but he continued to help on the farm until 2019. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Darrel enjoyed spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and going on trips with the Century Club.
Darrel Gilliland is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Doris; their children, Terry (Shelley) Gilliland of Wayne, Rod (Linda) Gilliland of Wakefield and Shelley (Joel) Jorgensen of Wayne; son-in-law John Anderson of Hot Springs, S.D.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother Bob Gilliland of Arvada, Colo.; brothers-in-law Alan Hammer of Harlingen, Texas, and Loren (Nancy) Hammer of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; daughter Deb Anderson in 2017; one brother-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
Memorials may be directed to the Gilliland family for later designation.