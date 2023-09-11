Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., in Omaha. Burial will follow.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Eva M. Glass, 97, of Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be held at the Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Carroll.
MADISON — Services for Donna J. (Patzel) Moncrief, 72, Plains, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Caitlin Bentzinger will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.
Memorial services for Charles L. Robinson, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel in Groton, S.D. The Rev. Jeremy Yeadon will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Groton American Legion Post 39.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…
CREIGHTON — Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Services are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
BOW VALLEY — Julia J. Uhing, 105, Coleridge, formerly of Bow Valley, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.