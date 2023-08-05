O’NEILL — Services for Darrel Carr, 86, Amelia will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
Darrel Carr died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his home near Amelia.
1937-2023
Darrel Duane Carr was born on March 12, 1937, to Hugh and Margaret (Holcomb) Carr, south of O’Neill. Darrel was the second of five siblings. In 1942, the family moved to the family ranch, south of Amelia. He attended country schools through the eighth grade, but then returned to help on the family ranch. As he got older, he worked various jobs until he started his own ranch in the late 1950s.
Darrel met Cecilia Peter when she was a boarder at his parents’ house. The couple was married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill on July 16, 1957. To this union, four children were born: Deb, Darla, Darwin and DaNay.
Together, Darrel and Cecilia liked to travel around the U.S. and abroad. They also went on several cruises as a family.
Darrel was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking — especially making kids toys, barns and doll houses. He also restored his John Deere tractors.
Darrel is survived by his children, Deb (Rod) Cooper of Pagosa Springs, Colo., Darla (Ron) Dexter of Amelia and DaNay (Gary) Loseke of Battle Creek; nine grandchildren, Brandon Cooper, Dustin (Ana Moreira) Cooper, Brogan Dexter, Brady (Brandi) Dexter, Mikhail (Emily) Dexter, Matthew (Ashley Ditburner) Marx, Gabe Dexter, McKensie (Lacy) Dexter and Austin (Janie Keller) Marx; siblings Sharon (Larry) Roach of Spalding; and sister-in-law Pauline Carr of Harrisonville, Mo.; many nieces and nephews.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Cecilia Carr in 2016; son Darwin Carr in 2011; granddaughter Ashley Marx in 2013; and brothers Gene Carr, Jim Carr and Pat Carr.
Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.