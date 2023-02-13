 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darrel Binger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Darrel “Grandpa” Binger, 95, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Darrell Binger died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview in in charge of arrangements.

1927-2023

Darrel “Grandpa” Binger was born on May 15, 1927, to his parents Walter and Evelyn Binger on the family home in rural Neligh. As his life progressed, he was welcomed into faith through baptism into the United Methodist Church.

Darrel attended and graduated from Neligh High School. Throughout his teenage years, Darrel enjoyed helping on his family farm, planting crops and caring for livestock as well as hauling fuel to local farmers in the area.

On July 25, 1945, Darrel enlisted into the service, serving in the U.S. Army. During his time, he traveled to Germany, where he drove a military truck for a chef who prepared meals for a distinguished general. After serving two overseas tours, Darrel was honorably discharged on Jan. 17, 1947.

Upon returning home from the service, he married the love of his life, Francis Arlene Jensen (after meeting at the Plainview Roller Rink) in the United Methodist Church in Plainview on Nov. 27, 1947, by the Rev. Ben Hart. To this union was born their only son, Gerald Leroy Binger, on July 16, 1951, in Plainview.

Afterward, they made a home north of Plainview, where Darrel began farming and his transportation business. This included custom hay hauling for various people, as well as portable grain drying.

Over the years, Darrel became one of the first to purchase a self-propelled combine, which jump-started the family farming and trucking business which is still in operation today.

Darrel was known for his fun-loving spirit and his love for agriculture. On any day, you could find him watering and checking cows during calving season, being with family, watching the Huskers or Chiefs, and (most importantly) farming the land in his beloved John Deere 4840.

In his earlier years, Darrel and Arlene enjoyed traveling the nation following the Huskers from game to game, as well as visiting many national parks.

Darrel was welcomed into God’s arms on Feb. 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Walter Binger; brother Dwight (Ruth) Binger; sister Darlene (Dale) Jones; and granddaughter Misty Binger. He is survived in death by son, Gerald (Cindy) Binger; granddaughter Christy (Deon) Anderson; great-granddaughters Jordyn and Jozlyn Anderson; stepgrandson Brandon (Jessica) Stradley and step-great-granddaughter Brogyn Stradley.

Tags

In other news

Ricky Koehler

Ricky Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Ricky L. Koehler, 63, of Osmond will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Robert Scott

Robert Scott

NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.

Darrel Binger

Darrel Binger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Darrel “Grandpa” Binger, 95, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Tatum Hopper

Tatum Hopper

NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tatum Hopper died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home in Stafford.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

LaVerne McKown

LaVerne McKown

FREMONT — Services for LaVerne “Mac” McKown, 79, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.

Evelyn Stevens

Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Evelyn Stevens

Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara