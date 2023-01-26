 Skip to main content
Darral Voecks

Darral Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Darral H. Voecks, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Darral Voecks died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

1939-2023

Darral H. Voecks was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Hoskins to Reuben and Irmel (Bowman) Voecks. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins and attended rural country school and then attended Trinity Lutheran School in Hoskins before graduating from Hoskins High School in 1957. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where he was a past trustee and elder and also a member of the Midwest Toy Farmers.

On April 17, 1960, Darral married Marlene Reed at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, they lived in Norfolk, and he worked at the Buick Garage, Ford Garage and was also a mechanic at the Wonder Bread store. He got a job working for the City of Norfolk as a preventative vehicle maintenance man, where he worked for 18 years retiring in 2003.

After his retirement, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on and collecting pedal toys and old farm toys. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family and processing meat and doing sweet corn at his son Kevin’s house.

Survivors include his spouse, Marlene Voecks of Norfolk; three children, Coleen Weihe of Lincoln, Bev (Mark) Peterson and Kevin Voecks (Chandra) Roberts, all of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Francis Bartunek of Grand Island; and brother Vernon (Shirley) Voecks of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Irmel; son-in-law John Weihe; and mother-in-law Freida Reed.

Organist will be Trudy Dannelly. Casketbearers will be Cody Voecks, Levi Voecks, Cole Weihe, Tyler Weihe, Richard Mattison, Ryan Heller and Jay Nance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Darral-Voecks/#!/PhotosVideos. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

