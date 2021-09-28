NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Darlene Zobel died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2021
Darlene Joyce Gilster was born in Pender on July 10, 1927, to John and Leona (Lund) Gilster. She was called to her heavenly home to be with her spouse, Harland, whom she dearly missed, on Sept. 25, 2021. Her daughters were by her side.
On Nov. 13, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage to Harland Zobel at Bancroft. They enjoyed 63 years together. They were blessed with six daughters: Diana, Linda, Lorretta, Anne, Connie and Jackie.
Darlene worked at Kai’s Café in Pender, where she cooked cheeseburgers for her future spouse, Harland. After they married, she worked at Rohr Products and Gibson’s, babysat, took in ironing, did cleaning and cared for her grandchildren, while raising six daughters.
Darlene was a wonderful spouse, mother and grandmother. She loved family gatherings, especially hosting Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. Darlene enjoyed visiting with her friends, whether it was weekly coffee visits at her home or Saturday morning breakfast at Truck Haven Café.
Darlene sewed clothing for her daughters, gardened, did canning, crocheted and baked chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren. She loved to go to garage sales, the farmer’s market and apple orchards. Her favorites were miniature roses, ferns on her porch, Shirley Temple, John Wayne, Frank Sinatra and watching Family Feud and Fox News. She collected angels, teddy bears and apple décor.
Darlene is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Diana Berger, Linda Steffee, Lorretta and Larry Svenson, Anne and Brad Fisher, Connie Barritt and Jackie and Mike Place; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Harland on Oct. 27, 2018; three brothers; sons-in-law, Paul Berger and Randy Barritt; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.