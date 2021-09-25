NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Darlene Zobel died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.
In other news
WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lynette M. Peterson, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
LAUREL — Services for Keith A. Gould, 67, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Keith Gould died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Sharon Pollock died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Landreth “Lanny” Maas, 73, formerly of Hoskins, and his son, Layne A. Maas, 52, Wetumka, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim Maas will officiate.
Memorial services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, formerly of Sun City, Ariz., will be at a later date with a private service in Shelby, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lois Griswold died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.