Darlene Zobel

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Darlene Zobel died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.

Rich Norgard

WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.

Sharon Pollock

TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lynette M. Peterson, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Keith Gould

LAUREL — Services for Keith A. Gould, 67, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Keith Gould died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Landreth Maas, Layne Maas

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Landreth “Lanny” Maas, 73, formerly of Hoskins, and his son, Layne A. Maas, 52, Wetumka, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim Maas will officiate.

Lois Griswold

Memorial services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, formerly of Sun City, Ariz., will be at a later date with a private service in Shelby, Iowa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

