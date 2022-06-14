 Skip to main content
Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Darlene Woslager died Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1935-2022

Darlene Woslager was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Neligh to parents John and Elisa (Uecker) Bellar. She attended Tilden Public schools and graduated from Tilden High School in 1953.

Darlene grew up in Tilden and moved to Norfolk and worked as a waitress at the Old Hotel in Madison.

Darlene married Gerald Woslager on June 7, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. After married, the couple moved to Pierce in 1955. They later moved to the farm west of Pierce.

Darlene was a house wife at home and raised a large garden. Darlene enjoyed fishing, playing cards, games, camping and gardening. Gerald and Darlene spent their winters in Texas for many years. After retirement of 20 years they moved into Pierce. Darlene and Gerald just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Pierce, Christian Mothers, Altar Society, and taught C.C.D classes.

Survivors include spouse Gerald Woslager of Pierce; children Ronald (Jean) Woslager of Pierce, Sharon (Richard) Schnoor of Norfolk, Karen Schnoor of Pierce and Roger (Deb) Woslager of Pierce; daughter-in-law Kathy (John) Rebensdorf of Pierce; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings Mildred Wagner of Lincoln and Deloris (Arland) Mozer of Meadow Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elisa; son Douglas; three brothers, Raymond, Norman and John; and sister Carol Schmidt.

Organist for the service will be Linda Peekenschneider with duet/cantors Rick and Cheryl Higgins. Congregational hymns will be “In The Garden,” “Whispering Hope,” “Just As I Am” “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” and “How Great Thou Art.”

Casket bearers will be C.J. Woslager, Brett Woslager, Corey Woslager, Jacob Woslager, Justin Schnoor, Heath Schnoor, Brandon Schnoor, Garrett Schnoor and Tyler Woslager.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, of Pierce will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at his house, 85050 U.S. Hwy 81, Pierce. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

