WEST POINT — Memorial services for Darlene Wiese, 92, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Kathy Montira will officiate.
Visitation with the family present will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point.
She died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
1926-2019
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn (Steve) Fornoff of Shelton, Wash.; grandchildren Steve (Michelle) Fornoff and Kris Fornoff; great-grandchildren Rebecca, Logan and Easton Fornoff; a sister, Phyllis (John) Gallop of Norfolk; an aunt, Florence Cooper of Pocatello, Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Pete on Feb. 9, 1994; and a brother, Harold.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Point Rescue Squad or the John A. Stahl Library.
Lunch at the church hall will follow the service.