You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlene Swanson

WAUSA — Services for Darlene Swanson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Tags

In other news

Virgil Flaugh

Virgil Flaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Flaugh, 91, Coleridge, previously of rural Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Richard Gasser and Marge Major will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

+2
Lois Olin

Lois Olin

Memorial services for Lois Olin, 91, Longmont, Colo., will be at a later date when pandemic restrictions allow for church services to resume.

Rita Wright

Rita Wright

NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Delores Kracht

Delores Kracht

CROFTON — Graveside services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.

Darlene Swanson

Darlene Swanson

WAUSA — Services for Darlene Swanson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Rita Wright

Rita Wright

NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.

Walter Roenfeldt

Walter Roenfeldt

STANTON — Memorial services for Walter W. Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be condu…

Delores Kracht

Delores Kracht

CROFTON — Graveside services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.

Denelda Potts

Denelda Potts

CONSTANCE — Services for Denelda C. Potts, 88, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara