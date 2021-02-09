WAUSA — Services for Darlene Swanson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.
In other news
HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Flaugh, 91, Coleridge, previously of rural Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Richard Gasser and Marge Major will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Memorial services for Lois Olin, 91, Longmont, Colo., will be at a later date when pandemic restrictions allow for church services to resume.
NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Graveside services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.
WAUSA — Services for Darlene Swanson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial services for Walter W. Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be condu…
CROFTON — Graveside services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.
CONSTANCE — Services for Denelda C. Potts, 88, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.