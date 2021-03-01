Darlene Sivesind

Darlene Jean Sivesind was without a doubt the hardest working woman you’ll ever meet. Small, but mighty — Goliath wouldn’t have dared to go toe-to-toe with her. She had an infectious, genuinely joyful personality and brought a smile to everyone’s face.
Her innate ability to lend a caring ear and a helping hand showed how much capacity she had to love and to share her faith. You couldn’t ask for a more loyal friend.
You could call her gardener, bookworm, lover of all animals, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and Christ follower.
She passed at age 63 on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Queen Creek, Ariz. She is survived by parents, Dale and Joyce Wegner of Stanton; brothers Dale Wegner of Reno, Nev., and Joe Wegner of Fremont; a daughter, Amy Ayer of Willmar, Minn.; a son, Anthony Sivesind of Gilbert; and a granddaughter, Alana Sivesind of Gilbert.