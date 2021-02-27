Darlene Sivesind

QUEEN CITY, Ariz. — Darlene Jean Sivesind, 63, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Queen Creek, Ariz. She has relatives in Northeast Nebraska.
In other news
O’NEILL — Services for Lee Tomjack, Chambers, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the Chambers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
MARSHALL, Minn. — Services for Marie Sullivan, 89, of Marshall, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Monday an h…
QUEEN CITY, Ariz. — Darlene Jean Sivesind, 63, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Queen Creek, Ariz. She has relatives in Northeast Nebraska.
Private services for Peggy P. Schlichtemeier, 71, Sedona, Ariz., will be at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Duane Frances Breitkreutz, 94, West Point, formerly of Wisner, will be on Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Larry “Butch” Anderson, 60, Plainview, will be held at a later date. He died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
WISNER — Services for Marilyn Raabe, 64, Wisner, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Phyllis M. Macke, 92, Wayne, are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
CONCORD — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.