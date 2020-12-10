SIOUX CITY — Services for Darlene Ruby, 93, Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, in Sioux City. Graveside services will be later that day in Ewing.
She died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Sioux City.
1927-2020
Darlene was born in Bartlett on March 29, 1927, the daughter of Ralph Eacker and Stella Odessa (King) Eacker. She was one of five children.
The family eventually moved to Ewing, which is where she lived for most of her growing-up years. She loved her memories of Ewing and told many stories of her life and times spent in her beloved hometown.
Ewing is where she met and married Eugene Ruby. They were married on Dec. 31, 1946, in the church basement, as the church had been demolished by a tornado earlier that year. They had six children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Gene died on May 11, 2005.
During World war II, Darlene moved to New York City and worked at Radio Corp of America. When Gene returned from the service, they lived in Ewing, started a family and eventually moved to Sioux City, where they lived from 1958 to 1976.
She ran a chaotic household of six kids with a lot of cooking, laundry, gardening and hosting holidays for numerous relatives and friends. She was a member of the Parent Teacher Association in Leeds and a “room mother” during her kids’ school years.
When a hailstorm woke the family in the middle of the night, our mom made the best of things by having a spontaneous homemade ice cream party with the hailstones we collected from the yard.
While living in Colorado, she was a realtor and enjoyed her career and clients. She loved Colorado: the mountains, picnics with the family and especially her two little Yorkies, Beau and Gus.
In her later years, she returned to live in Sioux City to be closer to her children and family. She was the foundation of our family, and she will be greatly missed for her stories and love of conversation.
She leaves behind her children: son Jan (Colleen) Ruby of Spicer, Minn., son Todd Ruby of Sioux City, daughter Carmen (Mike) Mitchell of Loveland, Colo., and daughter Shawna (John) Wilsbacher of Sioux City; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gene; her son, Kim Ruby; her daughter, Roxanne Remington; and her grandson, Tyler Remington.