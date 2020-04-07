Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS ARE DEVELOPING THIS
AFTERNOON...

.GUSTY NORTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND AMPLE
FUELS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA. TEMPERATURES PEAKING IN THE 80S COMBINE WITH
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AROUND 15 TO 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO
30 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD TO CONTROL.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRAKSA...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED
FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050 BUTLER,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065 SEWARD,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE.

* WINDS...NORTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT.

* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Darlene M. (Wells) Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, were Tuesday, April 7, at the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiated.

A celebration of life will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Tags

In other news

Hilaria Burbach

HARTINGTON — Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, Hartington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.

Melvin Horst

Melvin Horst

NORFOLK — Private burial for Melvin W. Horst, 90, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 8, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.

Robert Bittner

ALBION — Robert E. Bittner, 96, Albion, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

Margaret Seagren

Margaret Seagren

WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Helen Weisz

Helen Weisz

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

William Frank Jr.

William Frank Jr.

VERDIGRE — Private services for William F. “Bill” Jr., 69, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

Bonnie Taylor

Bonnie Taylor

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Bonnie Taylor, 98, Columbus, will be at a later date.

Nels Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Nels B. Kleveland, 94, Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Newman Grove, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.

Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Darlene M. (Wells) Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, were Tuesday, April 7, at the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiated.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-