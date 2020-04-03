Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene M. Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
ALBION — Private services for Derek J. Niewohner, 27, Albion, will be attended by his family and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Larry L. Willers, 78, rural Wayne, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Raeleen Junck, 62, Randolph, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki L. Bolduan, 63, Madison, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Graveside services for Virginia J. “Tiny” Burns, 87, Laurel, will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate. In compliance with current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private.
VERDIGRE — Private graveside services for James Farnik, 82, Creighton, will be at Jelen Cemetery in rural Verdigre. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
MADISON — Private services for Liela R. Berends, 88, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery. The service will be private to comply with restrictions on large gatherings…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.