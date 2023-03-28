Darlene Mueri Zimmer

SEWARD — Services for Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Scott Bruick will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
1928-2023
Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer was born on Sept. 17, 1928, in Wausa to Edward and Viola (Friedrich) Peters and passed away on March 25, 2023, in Seward at the age of 94 years, 6 months and 8 days.
Darlene graduated from Plainview High School and attended business school in Sioux City. She was united in marriage to John Emil Mueri on Aug. 17, 1947, and to this union, four children were born: Linda, Jan, Michael and Candace. The couple resided in Plainview until John’s passing in 1976.
Darlene later met and married Gilbert Zimmer in 1984.
Darlene’s love and passion were her children and grandchildren. She also loved flower gardening as well as feeding and watching her birds. Darlene was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; spouses John Mueri and Gib Zimmer; brother Donald W. Peters; daughter Linda McPherren; and grandson Cory John Adams.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Jan Adams of Lincoln, Michael (LouAnne) Mueri of Seward, Candace (Randy) Foster of Omaha; grandchildren Leslie, Scott, Jill, Christine, Mike, Angie, Jeff, TJ and Josh; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, as well as many other family members and longtime friends.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Darlene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mueri/Zimmer family for future designations.