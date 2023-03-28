 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlene Mueri Zimmer

SEWARD — Services for Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Scott Bruick will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

1928-2023

Darlene M. Mueri Zimmer was born on Sept. 17, 1928, in Wausa to Edward and Viola (Friedrich) Peters and passed away on March 25, 2023, in Seward at the age of 94 years, 6 months and 8 days.

Darlene graduated from Plainview High School and attended business school in Sioux City. She was united in marriage to John Emil Mueri on Aug. 17, 1947, and to this union, four children were born: Linda, Jan, Michael and Candace. The couple resided in Plainview until John’s passing in 1976.

Darlene later met and married Gilbert Zimmer in 1984.

Darlene’s love and passion were her children and grandchildren. She also loved flower gardening as well as feeding and watching her birds. Darlene was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; spouses John Mueri and Gib Zimmer; brother Donald W. Peters; daughter Linda McPherren; and grandson Cory John Adams.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Jan Adams of Lincoln, Michael (LouAnne) Mueri of Seward, Candace (Randy) Foster of Omaha; grandchildren Leslie, Scott, Jill, Christine, Mike, Angie, Jeff, TJ and Josh; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, as well as many other family members and longtime friends.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Darlene.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mueri/Zimmer family for future designations.

Tags

In other news

Connie Smith

Connie Smith

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

Mardelle Miller

Mardelle Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

David Brown

David Brown

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. Brown, 84, of Clarkson, formerly of Norfolk, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Northern Heights Baptist Church. Private family inurnment will be at Stigler Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.

Mardelle Miller

Mardelle Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Harry Olson

Harry Olson

LAUREL — Harry R. Olson, 97, Laurel, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Joanne Staub

Joanne Staub

ALBION — Joanne E. Staub, 92, Albion, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Albion.

Harriet Jacobs

Harriet Jacobs

NORFOLK — Services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Harriet Jacobs died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

William Mullen

William Mullen

William P. “Bill” Mullen, 66, Denver, Colo., died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Prestige Care Center after a short battle with cancer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Todd Raasch

Todd Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara