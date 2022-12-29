 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, with a change to mostly
snow. Total snow accumulations of mainly 1 to 3 inches, but some
isolated totals over 3 inches are possible. A light glaze of
ice may occur, mostly in the morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...northwest winds could gust over 20 mph at
times today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Darlene Miller

HARTINGTON — Services for Darlene Miller, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Darlene Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.

Robert Schulz

MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW …

Brett Ohde

ATKINSON — Services for Brett Ohde, 34, Atkinson, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson with military honors will be at a later date.

Tamblyn Werner

HADAR — A celebration of life for Tamblyn “Tami” (Detlefsen) Werner, 61, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Hadar Community Building, 202 S. Third Ave., in Hadar.

Ruth Gerst

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Carol Straatmeyer died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Myron Deck

HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jim Reicks

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Jim Reicks, 75, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

