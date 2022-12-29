HARTINGTON — Services for Darlene Miller, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Darlene Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.
In other news
MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW …
ATKINSON — Services for Brett Ohde, 34, Atkinson, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson with military honors will be at a later date.
HADAR — A celebration of life for Tamblyn “Tami” (Detlefsen) Werner, 61, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Hadar Community Building, 202 S. Third Ave., in Hadar.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Carol Straatmeyer died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Darlene Miller, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Darlene Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.
HOSKINS — Services for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Jim Reicks, 75, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.