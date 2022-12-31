HARTINGTON — Services for Darlene Miller, 91, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Darlene Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2022
Darlene Delores Ann was born on Aug. 25, 1931, in Hartington to Leo and Blanche (Hochstein) Arens. She grew up in the Brooky Bottom area near Wynot. Darlene went to Wacapona school and then to St. James Catholic School for several years. She then went to Mount Marty High School as a freshman and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington.
Darlene went to Mount Marty College as a freshman to become a nurse, but those plans changed as she got sick with acute nephritis after having lobar pneumonia and cerebral meningitis as a senior in high school. She went to work at Loonan Lumber Co. and did bookkeeping and took the civil service exam and worked for Herman Renze at the courthouse for FHA.
She married Donald George Miller on April 22, 1953, in Hartington. Darlene and Don lived their married life together on a farm southwest of Hartington.
Darlene did the bookkeeping many years for Don’s business, which was Don Miller Land Co. Four children were born to this union: Kevin Kim, Chris and Doug.
Darlene and Don spent 10 years in the winters in Mesa, Ariz., and then purchased a home in Hartington after Don had fallen in Arizona and required him to go the nursing home. Don died five years later on Oct. 10, 2014, at the age of 85 years.
Darlene received a kidney transplant on Oct. 17, 1973, from her brother Leo Jr. “Curly.” She was the oldest living kidney transplant recipient in the world at 49 years with the same kidney.
Darlene received the volunteer service award by the National Kidney Foundation of Nebraska, recognizing her for fund raising support and giving public education programs.
Darlene was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its perpetual adoration. Darlene also served on the liturgy committee and taught Confraternity of Catholic Doctrine for 12 years which prepared children for First Communion and Confession. She was member of Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters of America. She volunteered for the Hartington Chamber of Commerce and received the Community Service Award in 1989. She was a former leader of the “Recovery” program (a mental self-help group).
Darlene was a trained EMT and a former member of the Hartington Ambulance Squad from 1985 to 1989. She received the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award and the LaVitsef award. She worked with hospice, helped at the Senior Center breakfasts, loved to play bridge with several clubs of close friends and especially enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities through the years.
Darlene left her mark on many people and organizations and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Kevin (Denise) Miller of Chadron, Kim (Bob) Kropp of Omaha, Chris (Rhonda) Miller of Hartington and Doug (Cindy) Miller of Hartington; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Leo Jr. “Curly” (Donis) Arens of Omaha and Duane (Elaine) Arens of Hartington; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Blanche Arens; spouse Don; a brother, Arlo (Tilly) Arens; and two nephews, Alan and Austin Arens.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Zachary Miller, Andrew Kropp, Mason Miller, Chad Miller, Nick Miller and Noah Miller.