CREIGHTON — Services for Darlene Macke, 76, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NELIGH — Services for Brandon Wilkinson, 36, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
VERDIGRE — Private services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, will be Saturday, March 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 3 p.m. at Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Services for Debra K. Flaugh, 60, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., after battling cancer.
WAYNE — Services for Lonnie C. Samuelson, 60, rural Wakefield, will be at a later date. He died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Lowell “Dean” Eddie, 92, Storm Lake, Iowa, were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon A. Gubbels, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 5545, …