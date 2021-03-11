CREIGHTON — Services for Darlene Macke, 76, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. wake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1944-2021
Darlene A. Macke, daughter of Dallas and Hattie (Taylor) Woods, was born Dec. 27, 1944, at Plainview. She attended elementary school in Winnetoon and Creighton High School.
On Jan. 10, 1963, Darlene was united in marriage to Larry Macke in Colorado Springs, Colo. They were blessed with three daughters: Cindy, Diane and Penny.
Darlene lived in the Creighton area her entire life. She provided daycare in her home and worked at S&S in Creighton for several years. Darlene enjoyed raising flowers, baking, canning, crocheting, knitting and tatting. She helped organize her high school class reunions and had an avid interest in genealogy.
Darlene was excited to welcome all of her great-grandchildren in the world and was very proud of them. She loved spending time at the river with her family and also playing cards.
Darlene was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and the Creighton Red Hat Society.
Darlene is survived by her spouse, Larry of Creighton; her daughters, Cindy (Scott) Carpenter of Creighton, Diane (Mike) Wagner of Bloomfield and Penny (David) Fritz of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Schauer, Shane (Taylor) Carpenter, Amanda (Jason) Buzzell, Morgan (Chelsea) Wagner, Emma (Ryan) Kotrous, Wilson (Hailey Johnson) Wagner, Holly (Scott) VanCura, Carter (Kim) Fritz and Macke Fritz; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Patras; a brother, Dan (Joan) Woods; her in-laws, Mary Schneider, Rita (Lyle) Johnson, Linda (Mike) Dougherty and Junior Macke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Wesley Woods; her parents-in-law, Henry and Florence Macke; and her in-laws, Marie Ann Wolfe and Jerome Macke.