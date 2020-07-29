WAUSA — Services for Darlene Lackas, 92, Valley, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.
In other news
WISNER — Memorial services for Maury A. Spence, 78, rural Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
WAUSA — Services for Darlene Lackas, 92, Valley, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wanda J. Glaze, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Doug Shelton will officiate.
COLERIDGE — Services for Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard Cruise, 78, Norfolk, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The “O” Lounge event room, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
MADISON — Memorial services for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 …
COLERIDGE — Graveside services for David Meier, 78, Ava, Mo., formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.
Bradley Ayres Dickson Winter, athlete, scholar and outdoorsman, was killed in a motorcycle crash on July 21, 2020. He was just 17 miles from home and enjoyed a beautiful ride on a beautiful day.