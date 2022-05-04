 Skip to main content
Darlene Korbacher

LAUREL — Services for Darlene Korbacher, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Darlene Korbacher died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Countryview Care Center in Wayne.

Addison Woodard

OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

VERDIGRE — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Marietta A. (Haas) Walmsley, 89, Julesburg, Colo., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

LINCOLN — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, formerly of Verdigre, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Eric Clark will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. …

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly while in Nashville, Tenn.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dean D. Freeman of Lemon Grove, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Harvest Church, 1810 Channel Road, in Norfolk. Dean Freeman died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in California.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

