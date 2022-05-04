LAUREL — Services for Darlene Korbacher, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Darlene Korbacher died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Countryview Care Center in Wayne.
OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Graveside service for Marietta A. (Haas) Walmsley, 89, Julesburg, Colo., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, formerly of Verdigre, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Eric Clark will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. …
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
BRISTOW — Services for Max E. Allen, 85, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly while in Nashville, Tenn.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dean D. Freeman of Lemon Grove, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Harvest Church, 1810 Channel Road, in Norfolk. Dean Freeman died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in California.
