CLARKSON — Services for Darlene Hrouda, 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services, all at the church.
She died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in rural Stanton.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Stanton Rescue Unit or the American Cancer Society.
1940-2021
Darlene Hrouda was born May 22, 1940, in Hutchinson, Minn., to Frank and Ruth (Konerza) Jerabek. She attended country grade school and graduated from Hutchinson High School.
On April 28, 1962, after a long pen-pal relationship, Darlene was united in marriage to Eldon Hrouda in Silver Lake, Minn. Eldon was drafted into the U.S. Army later that year, and the couple moved to Albuquerque, N.M., and later to Germany.
After Eldon’s honorable discharge, the couple moved back to Stanton to the family farm, where Darlene still resided.
Over the years, Darlene hired out doing housekeeping, babysitting and, for a number of years, was a telemarketer for STI and Braun Research. She was active in ZCBJ Lodge, was a breast cancer survivor, a member of the Butterfly Homemakers Extension Club, did hours of volunteer work, enjoyed cross stitch and embroidering and made awesome pumpkin pies.
Darlene donated over five gallons of blood to Red Cross.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Wes) Case of Tea, S.D.; a son, Stanton (Anna) Hrouda of Stanton; grandchildren Brooke Fossum of Baltic, S.D., Ashley (Jacob) Tomes of Hildreth, Holley Hrouda of Fairfield and Stanley Krogman of Fairfield; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald (Kathy) Jerabek of St. Cloud, Minn.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Jerabek, and her spouse, Eldon Hrouda.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.