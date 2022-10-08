 Skip to main content
Darlene Herchenbach

COLUMBUS — Services for Darlene Herchenbach, 87, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Darlene Herchenbach died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

1935-2022

Darlene Herchenbach was born May 2, 1935, in Humphrey to Florence and Augusta (Schumacher) Kruse. She grew up in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1954.

Darlene worked at the city meat market until her marriage to Jerry Herchenbach on Jan. 26, 1957, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey. Jerry and Darlene resided on the family farm, where she was a homemaker raising their four children.

Darlene enjoyed doing crafts, baking, gardening and bowling. Her biggest joy was taking care of her children and grandchildren. Darlene was also a devoted spouse to Jerry. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Darlene is survived by her spouse, Jerry Herchenbach of Columbus; son Rick (Mary) Herchenbach of Lincoln; son Terry (Lori) Herchenbach of rural Lindsay; daughter Mary Beth (Dennis) Hare of Overland Park, Kan.; son Bob (Jami) Herchenbach of Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren: Danielle, Travis, Tiffany, Kelsey, Kyle, Adam, Bailey, Daniel, Riley, Tanner and Carter; 21 great-grandchildren; and two brothers Dean (Carol) Kruse of Norfolk and Darrell (Jan) Kruse of Omaha.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Augusta Kruse; a sister, Dolores Johnson; a brother, Duane Kruse; and a sister, Doris Preister.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

