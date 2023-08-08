NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Darlene Bretschneider died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, Stanton, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.
WINSIDE — Private services for Dr. Kenneth G. Hallgren, 73, Winside, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
CROFTON — Deane T. Gobel, 74, Fordyce, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Larry A. Schroth, 73, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Brunswick Congregational Church. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Burial will be in West Willowdale Cemetery.