Darlene Bretschneider

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery south of Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2023
Darlene passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home with her family at her side.
Darlene Eliza Bretschneider was born on Sept. 17, 1930, to Alden and Sophia (Jensen) Reese. She was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and attended school in Stanton County.
She was united in marriage to Arnold Bretschneider on Feb. 6, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with six children. Arnold and Darlene farmed southeast of Madison for seven years. Darlene worked as a waitress at various cafes in the area. She was also well known for selling watermelons and other produce on south Highway 81, near the family home.
She was a partner with Arnold for 50-plus years at their business the Norfolk Auction House. She was active in ladies aid at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, loved to read, cook, sew and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
One of mom’s great accomplishments was Norfolk Veteran’s Home “Volunteer of the Year 2012” for 10 years of service. Mom loved to volunteer when Arnold lived at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home. She continued to volunteer with her motto, “I’m only a phone call away,” to help with various activities in the home or traveling. Mom made a difference at the Veteran’s Home to everyone she came in contact with.
Cherishing her memories are her children: Carol (Keith) Rasmussen of Pierce, Gary (Sue) Bretschneider of Norfolk, Cheryl (Jeff) Kline of Custer, S.D., and Dave (Eileen) Bretschneider of Bemidji, Minn. She was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Jan Reese, Lucille Jahn, Joyce Bretschneider and Esther and Don Dittberner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her spouse; three sons: Terry, Larry (Slim) and an infant son; grandson Bret Rasmussen; her parents; and siblings Elvera Froehlich, Alvin, Gordon, Vernon, Lawrence and Lester Reese.
Darlene’s family would like to extend a warm and sincere heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff, volunteers and extended family at the Norfolk Veterans Home for the love, comfort and friendships she felt through out her years at the Norfolk Veterans Home. A special “Thank You” to Pastor Paul Hirsch for the visits, prayers scriptures and nurturing in God’s faith to us all.
Mom will always be remembered for her many stories, wittiness, caring and positive words and uplifting spirit. Mom welcomed many young people that became family and you will always be family to us.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.