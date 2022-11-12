PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Darlene J. Bonge, 88, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.
Darlene Bonge died on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Plainview Manor. Ashburn Funeral Home Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2022
Darlene June Bonge (Stork) was born on June 23, 1934, to Robert and Bertha (Volk) Stork of rural Plainview. She graduated with high honors from Plainview High School in 1951. On Oct. 12, 1951, she married Larry Dale Bonge. They resided in Plainview their entire lives except for two years spent in Winner and Custer, South Dakota.
Darlene is survived by her children and their spouses; Lois (Dave) Hast, Dale (Wendy) Bonge and Nikki Elwood; grandchildren; Lisa (James) Gill, Kari (Shawn) Wade, Jordan (Thomas) Jacobson, Drew Bonge, Devyn Bonge (Esteben Rodriguez), Nate Elwood, Natalie (Andrew) Spangler; great-grandchildren; Kyle Camplin, Keira and Ian Wade and Braxton Elwood; a sister, Bonnie Barth and sister-in-law, Evelyn Bonge and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her older sister, Leora (age 4) and infant brother, Robert; her parents and her husband of 67 years; sisters and their spouses, Doris and Clayton Ober, Lavern and Gene Atherton, and brother-in-law, Dale Barth; two sons-in-law; Dennis Anderson and Terry Elwood; her brothers-in-law and their spouses, Everett and Sis Bonge, Lloyd and Margaret Bonge and Glen Bonge.