Darlene Biermann

WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence at Wayne Countryview in Wayne.

Violet Cherington

NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapls will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …

Diane Ankerstar

On Oct. 20, 2022, Diane Kay Ankerstar died peacefully at her home in Lafayette, Colo., surrounded by her loved ones.

Glenn Heaton

OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.

Dennis Buss

RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Robert Werner

NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.

Shirley May

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.

Everett Beckman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

