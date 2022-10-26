WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence at Wayne Countryview in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapls will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …
On Oct. 20, 2022, Diane Kay Ankerstar died peacefully at her home in Lafayette, Colo., surrounded by her loved ones.
OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.