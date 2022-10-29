WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home at Wayne CountryView Care Center.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2022
Darlene Alvera Biermann was born May 2, 1930, in Hartington to Alvin and Vera (Olson) Peterson. She graduated from Carroll High School. Darlene married John Gathje on Feb. 2, 1951, in Wayne, and this union was blessed with two sons. She was a lifelong resident of the Wayne area, having worked at Waldbaums and as a farm wife.
On Feb. 15, 2003, Darlene married George Biermann at Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and now Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
Darlene is survived by her sons, Randy (Chris) Gathje of Omaha/Mercedes, Texas, and Rick (Sandra) Gathje of Wayne; grandchildren, Jon Gathje (Kaitlin Harper) of Omaha, Christina (Kevin) Modrell of Gretna, Casey Gathje of Clarinda, Iowa, and Dustin Gathje of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Koby and Riley Modrell and Benjamin Gathje.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Vera Peterson; spouses, John Gathje in 1984 and George Biermann in 2010; brothers, Paul Peterson and Alvin Peterson Jr.