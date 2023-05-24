Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene L. Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment for Darlene and her spouse, James “Jim” Barritt, will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday also at the funeral chapel.
1938-2023
Darlene was born on June 12, 1938, on the family farm near Lindsay to Alfred A. and Helen L. (Gross) Nathan. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Lindsay and confirmed in 1952 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Darlene attended grade school at Enola District 8, Christ Lutheran School and Norfolk Senior High.
Darlene married James C. “Jim” Barritt on Sept. 23, 1955, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jim passed away on July 26, 2022. After marriage, Darlene and Jim lived in Sioux City for two years, Omaha for a year, and then south of Madison for four years. They then moved back to Norfolk, where they lived the remainder of their married life.
Darlene had several part-time jobs at JC Penney’s, Kings Food Host and K-Mart. She ran a daycare out of her home from 1988 until her retirement in 1998.
After retiring, Darlene and Jim enjoyed traveling. They went on many bus tours, attended outdoor country music concerts, enjoyed going to Branson, Mo., and spent several winters in Meza, Ariz. Darlene was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and VFW Auxiliary.
Survivors include children Sheryl (Dick) Hoff of Stanton and Tim (Marci) Barritt of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ron (Virginia) Barritt of Norfolk; sister-in-law Elsie Nathan of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim Barritt; daughter Cindy; parents Alfred and Helen; and four brothers, Wilbur, Alvin, Duane and Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Darlene-Barritt/#!/PhotosVideos.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.