 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlene Barritt

Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene L. Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment for Darlene and her spouse, James “Jim” Barritt, will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday also at the funeral chapel.

1938-2023

Darlene was born on June 12, 1938, on the family farm near Lindsay to Alfred A. and Helen L. (Gross) Nathan. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Lindsay and confirmed in 1952 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Darlene attended grade school at Enola District 8, Christ Lutheran School and Norfolk Senior High.

Darlene married James C. “Jim” Barritt on Sept. 23, 1955, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jim passed away on July 26, 2022. After marriage, Darlene and Jim lived in Sioux City for two years, Omaha for a year, and then south of Madison for four years. They then moved back to Norfolk, where they lived the remainder of their married life.

Darlene had several part-time jobs at JC Penney’s, Kings Food Host and K-Mart. She ran a daycare out of her home from 1988 until her retirement in 1998.

After retiring, Darlene and Jim enjoyed traveling. They went on many bus tours, attended outdoor country music concerts, enjoyed going to Branson, Mo., and spent several winters in Meza, Ariz. Darlene was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include children Sheryl (Dick) Hoff of Stanton and Tim (Marci) Barritt of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ron (Virginia) Barritt of Norfolk; sister-in-law Elsie Nathan of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim Barritt; daughter Cindy; parents Alfred and Helen; and four brothers, Wilbur, Alvin, Duane and Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Darlene-Barritt/#!/PhotosVideos.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Block

Robert Block

WAUSA — Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.

Dorothy Andersen

Dorothy Andersen

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy J. Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Darlene Barritt

Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene L. Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Margaret Hale

Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Karen Ulrich

Karen Ulrich

WAYNE — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jon Weaver

Jon Weaver

Jon E. Weaver, 75, Onawa, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Darlene Barritt

Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.

Phyllis Pittack

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Dorothy Jo Andersen

Dorothy Jo Andersen

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara