MADISON — Services for Darlene Barrett, 98, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery at Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church or Countryside Home, both in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1921-2020
Darlene, the daughter of Lambert and Anna (Kucera) Malena, was born Nov. 30, 1921, at Leigh. In 1923, the family moved to southeast of Madison to farm. Darlene was baptized in the Madison Methodist Church and attended the District 6 rural school. Her mother died in 1941, and she moved to town with her father and sister, LaQuita, in 1944. Darlene worked at Ice Cream Land.
She married Dale Barrett on Oct. 24, 1945, upon his return from serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. They farmed the family farm east of Madison until March 1960, when they moved into Madison.
Darlene was a member of the Madison Presbyterian Church for 62 years. When the church closed in 2007, she joined the Trinity United Methodist Church. While a member of the Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served as Women’s Association president, was a ruling elder and clerk of session.
Darlene also was involved in the community as a Girl Scout and 4-H leader, a volunteer at Faith Regional Health Services, the Madison Senior Center and nursing home and other services as needed.
Survivors include one daughter, Kay and spouse Paul Maize of Lincoln; a son-in-law, Bob Freudenburg of Madison; her grandchildren, Lisa and spouse Brad Bartlett of Papillion, Chad and spouse Dania Freudenburg of Blair, and Kara Hilzer of Lincoln; her great-grandchildren, Addison and Brooklynn Bartlett, Barrett and Simon Freudenburg, and Lucy Hilzer; a sister, LaQuita McKibben and spouse Don of Seward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale; a baby son, Lee; a daughter, Peggy Freudenburg; her parents, Anna and Lambert Malena; and a brother, Clarence Malena.