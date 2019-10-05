O’NEILL — Services for Darlene Adams, 83, Chambers, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Chambers Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
She died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Norfolk.
1935-2019
Darlene was the owner of Chambers State Bank in Chambers. Survivors include a son, Larry Adams and spouse Gayle of Chambers; a daughter, Joline “Jo” Adams of Lincoln; and grandchildren Mary Barber and Patrick Adams.
We are grateful to the wonderful memory care nursing staff at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk for their kind, loving care for the last 2-plus years.
Darlene loved ice cream so join the family for a treat at Chambers Community Center after the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Chambers Volunteer Fire Department.