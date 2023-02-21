Darla Rae Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Darla Bauer died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her residence.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
BASSETT — Services for Wilma L. “Lorne”` Shear, 95, Scottsbluff, formerly of Bassett, were moved to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bassett United Methodist Church.
STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview at a later date.
KEARNEY — Karen Rieke Widhalm, 80, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 a…
CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.