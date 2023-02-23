 Skip to main content
Darla Rae Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

1934-2023

Darla Rae died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home following a brief period of in-home hospice care.

Darla Rae I. Bauer, daughter of Robert Herron and Lucile Schroeder, was born Jan. 10, 1934, at Custer, S.D. She attended Spencer Unified School in Spencer, S.D.

On Aug. 4, 1952, Darla Rae was united in marriage to Alvin Bauer at the Laverne Methodist Church in Laverne, Minn. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage and four children: Stuart Sr., Lucinda “Cindy,” Robin and Jeffrey “Jeff.”

Darla Rae had resided in Norfolk since 1966. She was a homemaker, home decorator, worked at Wells Dental Lab and, for many years, worked side by side with her spouse remodeling homes. Darla Rae was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She also cared for her mother for several years.

Darla Rae was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Darla Rae also supported the Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D. One nephew, when speaking of her death, said that Aunt Darla was the “sweetest, kindest person on earth.”

Darla Rae is survived by her spouse, Alvin Bauer of Norfolk; children Stuart (Beth) Bauer Sr. of Norfolk, Lucinda “Cindy” Bauer of Norfolk, Robin Bauer Sobansky of Weatherford, Okla., and Jeffrey “Jeff” Bauer (Janet Johnson) of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Ken (Jan) Herron of Madisonville, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Herron; mother Lucile Herron; sister Diana Kay Lahr; son-in-law Paul Sobansky; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; parents-in-law Carl and Lula (Johnson) Bauer; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Remembrances and memorials may be sent to Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home or directly to the family at 1501 Charolais Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Nancy Badura

KEARNEY — Services for Nancy J. (Johnson) Badura, 71, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Burial will be in the Kearney cemetery following Mass.

Monette Pritchett

SPENCER — Memorial services for Monette K. Pritchett, 65, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, of Center will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Teresa Bowder

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. Bowder, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Teresa Bowder died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette L. “Jan” Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Melvin Kirkland

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Melvin A. Kirkland, 90, of Norfolk will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

