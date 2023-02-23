Darla Rae Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
1934-2023
Darla Rae died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home following a brief period of in-home hospice care.
Darla Rae I. Bauer, daughter of Robert Herron and Lucile Schroeder, was born Jan. 10, 1934, at Custer, S.D. She attended Spencer Unified School in Spencer, S.D.
On Aug. 4, 1952, Darla Rae was united in marriage to Alvin Bauer at the Laverne Methodist Church in Laverne, Minn. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage and four children: Stuart Sr., Lucinda “Cindy,” Robin and Jeffrey “Jeff.”
Darla Rae had resided in Norfolk since 1966. She was a homemaker, home decorator, worked at Wells Dental Lab and, for many years, worked side by side with her spouse remodeling homes. Darla Rae was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She also cared for her mother for several years.
Darla Rae was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Darla Rae also supported the Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D. One nephew, when speaking of her death, said that Aunt Darla was the “sweetest, kindest person on earth.”
Darla Rae is survived by her spouse, Alvin Bauer of Norfolk; children Stuart (Beth) Bauer Sr. of Norfolk, Lucinda “Cindy” Bauer of Norfolk, Robin Bauer Sobansky of Weatherford, Okla., and Jeffrey “Jeff” Bauer (Janet Johnson) of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Ken (Jan) Herron of Madisonville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Herron; mother Lucile Herron; sister Diana Kay Lahr; son-in-law Paul Sobansky; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; parents-in-law Carl and Lula (Johnson) Bauer; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Remembrances and memorials may be sent to Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home or directly to the family at 1501 Charolais Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.