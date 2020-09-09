Darla Hutchison

PIERCE — Private services for Darla M. Hutchison, 56, Lincoln, were conducted and burial was in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Wahoo was in charge of the arrangements.
———
Darla M. (Planer) Hutchison entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born Feb. 16, 1964, in Norfolk, to Darrel and Charlotte (Jenkins) Planer.
She is survived by a daughter, Shasta (Mark) Pentico; her grandsons, Boston, Brecken and Bodee Pentico; a brother, Fred (Kathy) Planer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Darrel and Charlotte Planer; and her siblings, Deb Sporleder, Jeff Planer and Pam Planer.