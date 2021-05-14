You have permission to edit this article.
Darby Cook Sr.

JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Darby R. Cook Sr., 50, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, in the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

He died recently at his home in Johnstown.

Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bill Squire

Bill Squire

NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legio…

Matthew Peters

Matthew Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Matthew C. Peters, 31, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Doris Hamilton

Doris Hamilton

VERDIGRE —Services for Doris Hamilton, 91, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Joel Gillespie

Joel Gillespie

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dr. Joel Gillespie, 90, rural Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Mary Medema-Shipps

Mary Medema-Shipps

Memorial services for Mary Medema-Shipps, 72, Stanton, formerly of Rowena, S.D.,will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Gale Rittscher

Gale Rittscher

CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. He died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Allen

Donald Allen

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Donald E. Allen, 98, Del Rio, Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

