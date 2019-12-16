NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Daphne Lambley, 90, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her residence.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Joyce M. Price, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Robert Larson, 80, St. Louis, Mo., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Ludden, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars P…
BEEMER — Services for Linda J. Masterson, 64, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Ryan Seymour will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Diane Christian, 73, Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Hollis Frese, 89, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Dr. William “Bill” E. Murphy, 94, Topeka, Kan., formerly of Neligh, peacefully departed this world on Dec. 7, 2019.
WEST POINT — Services for Leland Einemann, 84, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
