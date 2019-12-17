NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Daphne Lambley, 90, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
She died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her residence.
1929-2019
Daphne A. Lambley, daughter of Meda Felton Seier, was born Feb. 25, 1929, at Broxburg. She graduated from Keya Paha County High School in Springview.
She was blessed with two sons, Brian A. Seier and Brent L. Lambley. Daphne worked at banks in both Springview and Fremont. She enjoyed square dancing and volunteering at the Food Bank and other organizations.
Daphne is survived by her sons, Brian Seier and Brent Lambley; five grandchildren; a brother, Jack Felton of Torrington, Wyo.; and dear friend, Rod Thomas of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Meda Seier; and a brother, Robert Felton.