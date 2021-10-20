NORFOLK — Services for Daphne L. (Boe) Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1928-2021
She entered into her Savior’s loving arms on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.
Daphne Ferguson, daughter of Albert and Gertrude (Knapp) Boe, was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High and the Lutheran School of Nursing in Sioux City, where she received a registered nursing degree.
Daphne was baptized into God’s family at birth and confirmed on June 1, 1941, at Christ Lutheran Church. Her confirmation verse was, “And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age,” Matthew 28:20. She has been a member of Christ Lutheran Church all of her adult life, participating in Braille and ladies circle.
On Oct. 11, 1950, she married Donald Ferguson in Sioux City and had two children. Daphne worked as a registered nurse in hospitals on both the East Coast and the West Coast as her spouse was in the Navy. Upon returning to Norfolk after the marriage ended, she worked at the Lutheran Hospital as an obstetric supervisor and at the Valley View Nursing Home as director of nursing. She worked the last 22 years of her career as a surveyor for the State of Nebraska, retiring in 1993.
Survivors include her daughter, Michele Ferguson of Omaha; her son, Patrick Ferguson and daughter-in-law, Vicki-lynn of Lakeland, Minn.; two step-grandchildren, Christian Toedt of St. Paul, Minn., and Cassi Toedt of Seattle, Wash.; her niece, Linda (Voecks) Anderson; and nephew Roger Newman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Eileen Newman of Harpersville, Ala., and Emogene Voecks of Pierce.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.