NORFOLK — Services for Daphne Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Daphne Ferguson died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services for Steven K. Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Maynard Nieman died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
SUTTON — Memorial services for Candace L. Olson, 52, Ong, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Federated Church in Sutton. The Revs. Mary Scott and Eric Biehl will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Brogan, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Brogan died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PIERCE — A celebration of life for Roger C. Olson, 68, Pierce, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Roger’s farm, located at 55567 851 Road, in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
