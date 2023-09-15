WAUSA — Services for Danny Munter, 69, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist PMA will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the church fellowship hall.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Munter died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Danny P. Munter, son of Robert and Florene (Schager) Munter, was born March 11, 1954, in Osmond. He was baptized on June 13, 1954, and confirmed on June 22, 1969, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dan graduated from Wausa Public Schools in 1972. On Aug. 2, 1975, he was united in marriage to Beverly Johnson at Thabor Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children, Anthony, Brett and Carrie.
Dan started his masonry career with Paul Ellingson Masonry in 1975. He continued this career with Munter Masonry, D&M Construction, and for the last 40 years, with OK Concrete.
Dan enjoyed being outdoors. In his spare time, he loved fishing, hunting and playing golf. Most of all, Dan loved spending time with his nine grandchildren and attending their activities.
Dan served on the Wausa Town Board, was a member of the Wausa Development Committee and the Countryside Villa Board. He served his community for over 25 years as a member of the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department.
Dan is survived by his spouse, Beverly; children and grandchildren: Anthony (Emily) and their children, Avery, Jase and Cormac; Brett (Monica) and their children, Griffey, Theo and Oliver; and Carrie (Andrew) and their children, Taylor, Drew and Kase; parents Robert and Florene Munter; sisters Denise Albrecht and Diane Miller; brothers Dean (Pam) Munter, Dennis (Cristi) Munter and Doug (Lori) Munter; brother-in-law Doug (Chris) Johnson; sisters-in-law Diane Munter and Peggy (Kent) Lamprecht; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Fern Munter and Clarence and Ruth Schager; two brothers, David and Don; brother-in-law Tim Albrecht; and father- and mother-in-law, Russell and Janice Johnson.