Danny Munter

WAUSA — Services for Danny Munter, 69, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist PMA will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the church fellowship hall.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Danny Munter died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Danny P. Munter, son of Robert and Florene (Schager) Munter, was born March 11, 1954, in Osmond. He was baptized on June 13, 1954, and confirmed on June 22, 1969, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dan graduated from Wausa Public Schools in 1972. On Aug. 2, 1975, he was united in marriage to Beverly Johnson at Thabor Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children, Anthony, Brett and Carrie.

Dan started his masonry career with Paul Ellingson Masonry in 1975. He continued this career with Munter Masonry, D&M Construction, and for the last 40 years, with OK Concrete.

Dan enjoyed being outdoors. In his spare time, he loved fishing, hunting and playing golf. Most of all, Dan loved spending time with his nine grandchildren and attending their activities.

Dan served on the Wausa Town Board, was a member of the Wausa Development Committee and the Countryside Villa Board. He served his community for over 25 years as a member of the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department.

Dan is survived by his spouse, Beverly; children and grandchildren: Anthony (Emily) and their children, Avery, Jase and Cormac; Brett (Monica) and their children, Griffey, Theo and Oliver; and Carrie (Andrew) and their children, Taylor, Drew and Kase; parents Robert and Florene Munter; sisters Denise Albrecht and Diane Miller; brothers Dean (Pam) Munter, Dennis (Cristi) Munter and Doug (Lori) Munter; brother-in-law Doug (Chris) Johnson; sisters-in-law Diane Munter and Peggy (Kent) Lamprecht; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Fern Munter and Clarence and Ruth Schager; two brothers, David and Don; brother-in-law Tim Albrecht; and father- and mother-in-law, Russell and Janice Johnson.

Janice Tisthammer

ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Helen Bohn

O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette “Jan” Merrill, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janette Merrill died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.

Hella Bauer

TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Dallas Heckens Sr.

STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…

Barry Tietgen

PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 72 of Pierce, U.S.…

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Randy Chaney

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

Paula Jensen

ELGIN — Services for Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

